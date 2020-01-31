Take a dip in Yamuna to prove it is clean: Shah to Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the river if the latter truly believes that the Yamuna river in Delhi is clean.

"I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the the Yamuna. If he does so, we will believe that the river Yamuna is clean now," Shah said while addressing a public meeting here.

"My suggestion to Kejriwal is that he should go to Prayagraj and take a dip in the Ganga there to know how rivers are maintained clean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made efforts to make Ganga clean," Shah said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi Jal Board was running at a profit of Rs 178 crore per anum before Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power but today it is incurring yearly losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore.

The Union Minister further said: "The promises that Arvind Kejriwal had made five years ago are not fulfilled till date. He had promised that 1,000 schools and 50 new colleges will be opened in the national capital. He had promised 15 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi. We verified that 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras were actually installed out of which 1.25 lakh cameras were installed by the funds given by the central government."

"AAP has been in the government in Delhi for five years. There is competition among governments as to who will deliver electricity, water, gas to every household. But if there is a competition for lying to the public, the Kejriwal government will be at number one," he alleged.

Shah further said that before the elections, Kejriwal had stated that he won't take official bungalow and car provided by the government but he is availing the facilities.

Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)