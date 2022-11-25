'Take back Amazon parcel': Uddhav seeks governor's recall over Shivaji remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took a swipe at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari over his remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, urging the Centre to take back the 'Amazon parcel' which they sent in form of governor.

"I request the central government to take back the Amazon parcel which they have sent in form of the governor," said Uddhav.

He also urged the people to rise above 'party politics' and protest against the governor's remarks.

"We request the Centre to recall the samples sent to Maharashtra and send them to an old age home. We urge all Maharashtra lovers to protest against his statement. Come together and rise above party politics. Come forward unitedly against this treason against Maharashtra. Even if they are from the BJP, we will take them along with us if they are willing to protest. We are talking to all other parties as well," Uddhav added.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had stoked a major controversy, calling Shivaji Maharaj an "old idol".

The former chief minister also slammed Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for not seeking action against the Governor on his remark.



"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted and the government is sitting silent. I do not understand who the CM is," he said.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde without naming him, Uddhav said, "What will a person, who is in power here with the help of Delhi, say against the governor?"

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, demanded that Koshayari be sacked.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of the BJP are contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove Hon. Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," the letter read.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, too, slammed the governor over his remarks on the Maratha warrior saying he had crossed "all limits".

He also sought the intervention of PM Modi in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "The Governor has crossed all limits. The President and the Prime Minister should intervene in this matter. It is wrong to give such posts to people known to make irresponsible statements." (ANI)

