'Talibani BJP' cannot rule India, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the Centre and drew parallels between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Taliban.

"We have to protect our freedom. 'Talibani' BJP cannot rule in India... TMC alone is enough to defeat BJP. 'Khela' will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation," she said during a public meeting at Shakespeare Sarani today.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

Mamata further alleged that the Centre denied permission to her for a visit to France for a peace meeting.

"There was a meeting on world peace in Rome, where I was invited. German Chancellor, Pope (Francis) are also supposed to attend. Italy had given special permission for me to attend, yet Centre denied clearance, saying it wasn't right for Chief Minister," she alleged.

Mamata also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'jealous' of her over the foreign visit.

"You will not be able to stop me. I am not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the respect of the nation. You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus, I am also a Hindu woman, why did you not allow me? You are totally jealous," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)