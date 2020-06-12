Tamil Maanila Katchi president joins BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12 (ANI): Tamil Maanila Katchi president Paul Kanagaraj along with other party leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Friday.

Kanagaraj joined the BJP in the presence of BJP state chief L Murugan in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion Kanagaraj said, "We started the party before for the upliftment of Tamil people and today have we have joined the BJP." (ANI)

