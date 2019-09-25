Tamil Nadu: AIADMK minister stirs controversy, calls Congress MP 'ungrateful dog'

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): AIADMK MLA and Tamil Nadu minister KT Rajenthra Balaji has stoked a controversy after referring to Congress MP Manickam Tagore as an 'ungrateful dog' and asking people to beat him with slippers when he comes seeking vote.

Criticising the Congress parliamentarian while addressing his party workers, Balaji, who holds the charge of the dairy ministry in the state said, "For the Nanguneri (bye-election) candidate I think Congress is deciding its candidate in Delhi. A waste person Manickam Thakur is the MP now. If he comes and asks you for your votes beat him with 'toota hua chappal'."

Sharpening his attack, the minister went on to accuse the Congress MP of never coming to his parliamentary constituency and compared him with an 'ungrateful dog'.

"Neither he came to you asking for votes during the Lok Sabha elections nor did he thank you after getting elected. He is an ungrateful dog who is sitting in Delhi. His family is also sitting in Delhi", the dairy minister said.

In another scathing remark, state minister Balaji further added, "This is a person who keeps on releasing press statements sitting in Delhi. If that pig comes here, shoot him. We generally use rubber bullets to shoot pigs; you also use same pig shooting rubber bullets to shoot this pig."

Earlier in the day, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had announced its candidates for the bye-polls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies.

MR Muthamizhselvan is the candidate from Vikravandi and Reddiarpatti V Narayanan will fight from the Nanguneri constituency.

Bye-elections to two assembly constituencies - Vikravandi and Nanguneri - in Tamil Nadu will be held on October 21.

Counting of votes will be taken upon October 24 along with the votes cast in Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. (ANI)

