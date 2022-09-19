Tamil Nadu, Bihar units also want Rahul Gandhi back as Congress chief

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Tamil Nadu and Bihar units of the Congress have now passed resolutions that Rahul Gandhi should again become the President of the party.

The resolution was passed in a TNCC General Council Meeting held earlier today. The notification for the Congress president's election will be out on September 22.

Nominations for the post of Congress president can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The last day of filing the nomination is September 30, 2022 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 8.



Congress Working Committee (CWC) had decided that the election for the Congress president post will be held on October 17, sources said earlier. The counting of votes will be done on October 19.

Earlier on Saturday, the Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's president. A day after, on Sunday, Chhattisgarh unit of the party too followed suit.

"The following 2 resolutions have been unanimously passed in the meeting of state Congress representatives today: 1) AICC President authorized to constitute AICC Delegate, PCC President, Treasurer and State Executive 2) Shri Rahul Gandhi to take over as the National President again," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted after passing the resolution.

Later, talking to the media, CM Baghel said: "Chhattisgarh Congress Committee and Rajasthan Cong Committee has made this proposal. It has been done in 2 states but if this proposal comes from other states too, then Rahul ji should rethink this matter."

Earlier while addressing the media during the Congress's ongoing nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Whether I become president of Congress or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place. But, I have clearly decided what I will do and there is no confusion in my mind." (ANI)

