Tamil Nadu: BJP holds protest over Virudhunagar rape incident

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Virudhunagar on Thursday demanding justice for the 22-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually abused for several months.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

Condemning the incident, Annamalai said, "When the Nirbhaya incident took place, we said that such an incident was unlikely to happen in Tamil Nadu. But a similar incident had taken place here in Vellore. Minors are also involved in the Virudhunagar and Vellore incidents."



"The law and order situation in the state is like this. DMK workers were among those arrested in the Virudhunagar incident. There is no security for women in Tamil Nadu for the last 10 months. Similarly, the police have no freedom. Their hands are tied by the ruling party," he added.

A 22-year old woman was sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. The accused threatened to share her assault video on social media.

Police have arrested eight people, including four minors in the case.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered a crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID) probe into the matter. (ANI)

