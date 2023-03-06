Tamil Nadu BJP IT chief CTR Nirmal Kumar leaves party, joins AIADMK

Chennai(Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6(ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP IT wing chief CTR.Nirmal Kumar on Sunday resigned from the Bhartiya Janta Party.

After leaving the party, he joined AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

CTR.Nirmal Kumar took to Twitter to inform his decision about leaving the party.

"I have travelled for the last 1.5 years through as many dilemmas as I could! I have worked hard and honestly, only pain remains! goodbye" CTR Nirmal Kumar tweeted.

After this decision, he visited the residence of AIADMK interim general secretary EPS and joined AIADMK.

AIADMK party through its Twitter handle also confirmed this development.



"Hon'ble Interim General Secretary Mr. @EPSTamilNadu met him, at his residence today, Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology and Social Media Wing State President Shri. @CTR_Nirmalkumar met them in person and joined himself as a basic member of the association" AIADMK tweeted.

CTR Nirmal Kumar levelled severe allegations against Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai.

CTR Nirmal Kumar in his resignation statement said, "For the past year the leaders and cadres are treated as slippers and not having any concerns about the party and petty gratification of spying his party functionaries and cadres."

The resignation statement further stated that the Tamil Nadu BJP is heading towards destruction.

"Party is led by a mentally stunted person and Party is inching towards destruction. The structure is not even 20 per cent when compared to 2019. The person who lives in imagination cannot understand the ground reality." read the resignation statement.

"I am legally battling with one minister (DMK), and while he (tacitly referring to Annamalai) speaks vociferously against him and he is simultaneously bargaining. How can I travel with him..?" Nirmal Kumar stated.

It has to be noted that AIADMK is an ally of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

