Tamil Nadu: BJP protest in Chennai against DMK govt, allege fake cases against party workers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government, here in Chennai on Friday.

More than 500 BJP members were present at the protest.

Attacking the DMK government, BJP workers alleged that "fake cases" have been registered against the party workers.

"The DMK government is behaving in a childish manner. If we are pointing out the shortcomings of the government, they are threatening us with jail. The freedom of expression has been severely affected under the DMK regime, and fake cases have been filed against BJP and alliance party leaders," BJP workers said.

Attacking the DMK government, BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy said that BJP will be winning the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in 2026.



"DMK Government have filed case against our leader Annamalai. He is himself a policeman who had filed several cases in his career. And, now cases are being filed against him only. Even if someone tries to touch our leader, they will first have to cross us," he said.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan, party leader and spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy, Amar Prasad Reddy and several other senior BJP leaders also participated in the protest.

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked the BJP, alleging that the BJP leaders from North Indian states had spread rumours about the attack on migrant labourers with bad intentions.

"In Tamil Nadu, various state people are living for long. They never got affected at any time. For the past few years, many have been coming to Tamil Nadu in search of employment. In Tamil Nadu in any place, these people don't have any problems. But few people created fake videos and spread false news. BJP members from North Indian states did this with bad intentions. You can understand the plot behind the fake news spreaders if you noticed that these were done the very next day after I spoke about the need for a united national-level alliance against the BJP," said Stalin when asked about rumours that migrant labourers are being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister further said that there are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu and the delegates from Bihar who visited the state returned with full satisfaction.

"Post this fake news, I enquired and even spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu. DGP has given clarification. Even Bihar delegates visited TN and returned with full satisfaction. Tamil Nadu is a state known for 'Vandhorai Vala Vaikum Tamil Nadu' (whoever Comes here, Tamil Nadu would make their life better). Tamil Nadu - Tamils love unity and brotherhood. People who have high thoughts like 'Pirapokkum Ella Vyirukkum' (all men that live are one in circumstances of birth) - 'Yadum Ure Yavaru Kalir' (All the universe is our place and everyone in this universe is our people.) This is well known to the northern state brothers here," he added. (ANI)

