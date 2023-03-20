Tamil Nadu budget 2023 : Focus on health, education, entrepreneurship

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the annual state budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday.

This budget is the DMK government's third Budget since it came to power in May 2021.

The State finance minister in his budget speech mentioned that the state's revenue deficit has been reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore.

Finance Minister PTR announced a monthly honorarium for women heads in Tamil Nadu. "Rs 1000 to women heads of families will be given to eligible beneficiaries from September 15th for which Rs 7000 crores will be allocated," he said.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister further announced that a total of Rs 18,661 crore will be allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Rs 40,299 crore will be allocated to the School Education department.

Talking about the chief minister's Breakfast scheme, the minister said, "With Rs 500 crore being earmarked for the scheme, more than 30,000 government schools in the state will be able to start the Breakfast Scheme. As a result, more than 18 lakh students stand to benefit by receiving one free nutritious meal when coming to school".

A total of Rs 1500 crore will be allotted for building new classrooms and labs.



Finance Minister PTR also announced that Rs 30,000 crore in loans will be given to Women's Self Help Groups.

A new scheme was also announced for SC/ST entrepreneurs in the state.

"To promote the economic development of SC/ST entrepreneurs, a new scheme 'Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme' will be launched in the coming financial year," the minister PTR said.

A financial assistance for civil service aspirants in the state was also announced.

"For this 1000 students will be shortlisted and will be given Rs 7000 financial assistance per month and Rs 25,000 financial assistance, per month, will be provided to the aspirants who clear the mains exam," he said.

He also announced the construction of 3959 houses for Sri Lankan Tamils which will be built at the cost of Rs 223 crore. Also, an announcement was made for the construction of Memorials for Tamil language war martyrs Thalamuthu and Natarajan which will be set up in Chennai.

An announcement was made to increase the solatium for defence personnel from Tamil Nadu who sacrifice their lives from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh.

Announcements related to the setting up of the Chozha Museum in Thanjavur, Kalaignar Library at Madurai, State of art global sports City in Chennai, and a four-way flyover from Teynampet to Saidapet in Chennai were also made. (ANI)

