Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking to media persons in Chennai on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Tamil Nadu: CM agrees for an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:16 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government will conduct an inquiry into 'Panchami' land issue.
Speaking to media persons here, he said: "If the office building of 'Murasoli' newspaper is on the Panchami land, the state government will definitely examine it and take action."
'Panchami' land is the land that is distributed among the Scheduled Caste people in the state, which can neither be sold nor reclassified.
It has been alleged by some leaders that the office of 'Murasoli' newspaper is built on the 'Panchami' land. 'Murasoli' is said to be the mouthpiece of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
On October 20, 'Panchami' land issue also cropped up on microblogging site -- Twitter -- where the state's two political heavyweights took on each other.
PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss claimed that the site had a hostel for Adi Dravidar students and demanded to know why the DMK president M K Stalin was silent on the issue.
"Stalin is showing only the 'patta' of 1985 but what about the ownership papers relating to the earlier period? What about the parent document," asked Ramadoss in a Tweet on Saturday.
Responding to Dr Ramadoss' tweet, Stalin said he is willing to show all the papers about the land's ownership for verification including the parent document, provided the PMK chief agrees to quit politics.
"If Maruthuvar Ayya (Doctor Sir) is really an honest politician, he must accept my challenge and come for verifying the documents. I am ready. I expect he will accept my challenge and refrain from diversionary tactics to wriggle out in his usual manner," Stalin had said in his latest tweet. (ANI)

