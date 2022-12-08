Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several developmental projects at Tenkasi

Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several developmental projects at a government function held at Tenkasi. He provided welfare assistance worth Rs 182 crore to 1.3 lakh beneficiaries.

In his address on the occasion, Stalin said, "Today I have launched 57 completed projects for public use at an estimated cost of Rs 22.20 crore. I have also laid the foundation stone of 23 new projects and welfare schemes worth Rs 34 crore. Apart from that, welfare schemes worth Rs 182 crores will be provided to 1.3 lakh people."

"A girl named Aradhana, who is studying in class 3 in a school in Vinathirtha Nadarpatti in this district, has written to me that she wants an additional classroom building for our school. This makes me very happy. The children have also placed a lot of trust in me and have sent a request letter. Accepting the request made by the girl Aradhana, I have immediately ordered the construction of two classrooms for the school at a cost of Rs.35 lakhs in the first phase", said the Chief Minister.



It has been 19 months since the DMK government led by MK Stalin came to power in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. "So far we have been doing various welfare programs for the people. Loans of Rs 27.70 crore have been waived in Women Self Help Groups. Through the Women's Free Bus Travel Scheme, women have benefited by taking 80 lakh bus trips free of charge", said Stalin.

Taking about his dream to make Tamil Nadu the number one state of the country, he said that Tamil Nadu is rising across all sectors. "I see this in people's minds. People are encouraging me saying that this regime should continue," he said.

Talking about governance, he said, "Planning and implementation are the hallmarks of good governance. That is our goal." He also added that as his next step he would be personally inspecting the functioning of the projects with other Ministers and government officials. (ANI)

