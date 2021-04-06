Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami casts vote in Siluvampalayam

Eddapadi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam, Eddapadi and urged voters in the state to do the same.

"I appeal to all to cast their vote in the legislative assembly elections," said the Chief Minister.

Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of the state began at 7 am on Tuesday.

In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.



Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam cast his vote and said that AIDMK will form the government in the state.

Meanwhile, the state recorded a voter turnout of 13.80 per cent till 9:30 am across 234 Assembly constituencies in the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray.

The counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)



