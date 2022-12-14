Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn in as cabinet minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Wednesday sworn in as a cabinet minister in the state.

Udhayanidhi also the DMK's youth wing secretary Stalin was administered the oath by Governor RN Ravi at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi took oath in presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He has been given the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Portfolio at Raj Bhavan

After taking charge, Udayanidhi paid respects to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu the Late CN Annadurai at his memorial.

"I thanked and congratulated the ever-leading Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin for giving me the opportunity to participate in the Dravidian model government cabinet that implements social justice programs and protects the welfare of Tamils. I will always work with responsibility without considering it as a position," tweeted Udhayanidhi in Tamil.

https://twitter.com/Udhaystalin/status/1602873181458825216?cxt=HHwWgIDUjdGqxr4sAAAA

The number of ministers in the Stalin cabinet now stands at 35.

The MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in Tamil Nadu made his electoral debut in 2021 assembly election in the state. He has also dabbled in films and has acted in several films.

Udhayanidhi's father Stalin became MLA in 1989 and he was inducted by his father M Karunanidhi in the cabinet in 2006.

Opposition parties in the state primarily the AIADMK and the BJP has criticised the dynastic politics of Udhayanidhi's elevation as a cabinet minister. (ANI)