New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin will be on a two-day visit to Delhi. He is scheduled to arrive in the national capital on Tuesday.
As per the information, the Tamil Nadu CM will call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM to visit Delhi today; to meet Prez Murmu, PM Modi
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 11:22 IST
