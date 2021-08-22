Tamil Nadu: DMK announces MM Abdullah's name as Rajya Sabha candidate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday announced the name of MM Abdullah as the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.



The byelection will be held on September 13 for the seat that went vacant after the demise of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member A Mohammedjan in March 2021.

Abdullah, a youth leader in Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) holds the post of joint secretary of the party's NRI wing.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India had announced to conduct the bypoll for one of the three vacant seats in Rajya Sabha for Tamil Nadu on September 13. The last date for filing a nomination for the seat is August 31. (ANI)

