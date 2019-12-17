Tamil Nadu: DMK chief Stalin protests against citizenship law

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and raised slogans against the Centre and ruling AIADMK government in the state.

Scores of people gathered in support of the DMK chief and raised slogans opposing the CAA.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

