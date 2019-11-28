Tamil Nadu: DMK youth wing chief Udayanidhi visits Karunanidhi's memorial in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): DMK youth wing President and party chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday paid a visit to the memorial of party founder and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina beachfront.

Udayanidhi's visited the memorial on the occasion of his 42nd birthday.

The DMK youth wing President paid homage at the memorial of his grandfather M Karunanidhi along with party workers.

Last year also, Stalin visited the memorial and paid homage on his birthday. (ANI)

