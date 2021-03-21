Tamil Nadu elections: Case filed against Seeman for violating poll campaigning rules

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Virudhunagar West police have filed a case against Naam Thamizhar Katchi party leader Seeman for exceeding the time limit allotted for campaigning.

The film-director-turned politician was charged for campaigning for his party in Virudhunagar on Saturday for ten minutes more than the allowed time limit.



The police also said that they have filed a case against 450 people over the alleged violation of election campaigning rules.

P Perumal Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police told ANI on phone, "We have filed a case against 450 people, for violating election rules".

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

