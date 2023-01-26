Tamil Nadu Governor never insulted national anthem,he can't speak like political person: BJP state chief slams DMK

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has slammed ruling DMK's role during the stormy proceedings in the assembly earlier this month which led to "walk out" by Governor RN Ravi from the state assembly.

He said the Governor never insulted National Anthem and alleged that DMK insulted the anthem "by not allowing it to be played". He also said the Governor can't speak like a political person.

The tussle between the MK Stalin government and the Governor escalated after January 9 proceedings in the assembly with the Chief Minister moving a resolution against the Govenor when he was seated in the House.

In ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, Annamalai said that the Governor was made to feel unwelcome by the ruling alliance in the state.

"Need to understand what happened before the Governor's speech, Governor did not add a single word. Governor never disrespected the national anthem," he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to reject "deviation" and to declare valid only the prepared text of Governor's address which was distributed to the members.



"You have to understand the context. It was a very tense atmosphere. The Governor was made to feel unwelcome. If you look at the scenes unfolding before the Governor spoke, the Speaker even did not condemn the members who were shouting," Annamalai said.

DMK leaders said that Governor in his customary address in the Legislative Assembly had skipped mentioning the Dravidian model of governance as well as did not name the leaders including Thanthai Periyar, BR Ambedkar, and even former Chief Ministers, K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai.

Annamalai said that DMK leaders made a couple of statements in the last 20 months which must have "irritated" the Governor.

"One DMK MP made a statement that conditions that existed in 1965 for demanding a separate state exist even now, I am warning the Central government. This is what a DMK MP said. Chief Minister MK Stalin was sitting on the stage," Annamalai said.

"Then one DMK spokesperson said, Tamil Nadu is always separate. It will be separate. We met the Governor. We have given a memorandum, saying that the concerned DMK MP should be dismissed as he is going against the oath of the Indian Constitution. The moment the DMK came to power, they started to use a Tamil word translating into "how India was formed". The DMK believes that India was founded by the American way where all the states got together and formed the country," he added.

"We disagreed with him. The country was there. In 1956, the boundaries were divided on the basis of language,' Annamalai added.

He said that all these instances may have irked the Governor.



Tamil Nadu state BJP president added that Governor suggested to DMK leaders to consider the word ''Thamizhagam' which would be more appropriate.

"It was a suggestion. He never imposed anything. He never said that word Tamil Nadu is wrong...... DMK and CM have not come and said on record that Tamil Nadu is a part of India. We all are together and we didn't need any separation. Chief Minister has not clarified so far," Annamalai added.

"For me, words like "Tamil Nadu" and ''Thamizhagam" are the same. I don't see any difference. I understand the spirit behind it. The Governor's speech was more for people who believed that Tamil Nadu was separate," Annamalai added.

"Then confrontation took place in the assembly. The Governor went there after being invited. Even before he started speaking, the media was focusing on the Governor's speech. What happened before the governor's speech? When Governor was about to talk, except the DMK, all their alliance partners rushed to the well of the House. They spoke ill of the Governor. They said you have to apologize for using the word 'Thamizhagam' as they disagreed with the word. They were shouting very close to the Governor. Then Marshalls were called. The Chief Minister was sitting in the first row with hands folded watching this episode unfolding in front of his eyes. DMK's alliance partner Congress did a gherao and after a few minutes walked out," Annamalai added.

He said no one could interrupt the Governor's speech as per rule. "When the Governor spoke, he was waiting for National Anthem to be played. When the National Anthem is played and once the Governor's speech is complete, Governor may walk away".

Annamalai alleged that DMK did not play out the National Anthem purposefully. "CM suddenly stood up and passed a resolution about what the Governor had said...it will not go into the assembly record in Tamil Nadu's history," Annamalai said.

"Then Governor walked off. DMK is setting two narratives. One that Governor insulted the National Anthem. The Governor never insulted the national anthem. DMK insulted the national anthem by not allowing it to be played," he alleged.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu had alleged that Governor RN Ravi had insulted the entire nation by leaving the Assembly premises even before the national anthem was sung.

The Governor did not even utter the name of the architect of the Constitution, BR. Ambedkar, during his speech, he alleged.

Annamalai dismissed the DMK's allegations. "The Governor did not add a single word to the speech".

Annamalai added that Governor did not read that one line. He maintained a steady silence. "They said Governor insulted Ambedkar Ji. You insulted.. Governor never insulted...", Annamalai hit back at DMK.

"In a line, the Dravidian model of development was written. It was like a political statement...The vigour, valour and the great march of Dravidian development of the model," he said.



"Governor can't speak like a political person. He does not have a problem with the Dravidian model of development. Governor said he is not reading the line glorifying the Chief Minister. The Governor skipped the entire para. Governor didn't add a single word. Any sane political observer will say what the Governor did was right," he added. (ANI)