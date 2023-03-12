Tamil Nadu: NTK leader Seeman booked for making hate speech against migrant workers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman for allegedly making a hate speech against migrant workers.

The development comes after poll strategist Prashant Kishor shared the video of Seeman's alleged speech on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Police added more sections to the case against Seeman, who was already booked under the SC/ST act for his speech on Arunthathiyar community during Erode Bypoll campaign.

Taking to Twitter, Prashant Kishor said, "All those who used fake videos to incite hate and violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this does not absolve those who are openly calling for violence against Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu. Why no action against likes of Seeman for their vitriolic utterances?"

Seeman, while speaking at Erode during Erode East bypoll campaigning, said "Hindi People would run away in desperation, packing their luggage. I do not know how many people I am going to beat. They themselves would run away. Within one week they would pack their luggage."

Earlier, Seeman was booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by police for his remarks on the Arunthathiyar community during his election campaign in Thirunagar Colony on February 13. Now more sections have been added to his speech against migrant labourers.

"In regard to the tweet posted by Prashant Kishor against the alleged speech of Seeman against migrant labourers, appropriate legal action has already been initiated. The contentious speech was made on February 13 in Thirunagar Colony, Karungalpalayam, Erode, in a public meeting. Based on the complaint for alleged remarks against a community, in the same public meeting, a case in Karungalpalayam police station," said an officer of Erode District Police.

According to Erode District Police, based on the video circulated in social media for the contentious speech against migrant labourers and on examination of witnesses and analysis of videographic evidence the sections of 153 B (c), 505 (1) (c) and 506 (I) were added for assertions prejudicial to national integration and criminal intimidation on March 11 in the Karungalpalayam police station.

Appropriate legal action has been initiated and legal action will be taken as per law and procedures, police said.

Notably, the issue over the alleged 'attack' on migrants emerged after unverified reports on social media claimed that migrant labourers were targeted in Tamil Nadu.

Amidst the prevailing development on the issue, a team of officials from Bihar visited Tamil Nadu to take stock of the matter.

The team visited Tiruppur last week and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case.

Officials of the Bihar government on Tuesday interacted with Bihar-based migrant workers in Chennai. (ANI)