Tamil Nadu polls: Nadda takes dig at DMK-Congress, says alliance known for 2G, 3G, 4G, Jija Ji

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): Taking a swipe at DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the alliance is known for "2G, 3G, 4G and Jija Ji".

Addressing public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Modakurichi, Nadda said DMK stands for "Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat".

"The DMK-Congress is known for 2G, 3G, 4G and Jija Ji. 2G is the 2 generations' corruption of the Maran family. 3G is 3 generations' corruption of the Stalin family. 4G stands for 4 generations' corruption of the Congress-Gandhi family," he said.

The BJP leader asked the voters to "teach a lesson" to DMK and said the time has come to reject the party.

"DMK stands for Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat. The time has come to reject DMK...DMK is losing the polls as well as its patient. Statements given by big DMK leaders against women and Dalits are shameful! They must be taught a lesson!" Nadda said.

He added that when it comes to saving regional aspirations, DMK has miserably failed.

"That is why Jairam Ramesh came with a law to ban Jallikattu, which was banned! On the other hand, PM Modi decided to come out with an ordinance and ensured Jallikattu continues," the BJP leader said.

Praising the AIADMK and BJP alliance in the state, Nadda said democratic parties like AIADMK and BJP will keep going forward with your blessings.

Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)