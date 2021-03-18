Tamil Nadu polls: Stalin spreading lie that AIADMK introduced NEET, says EPS

Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin is spreading lies about the NEET exam being introduced by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

"Stalin is telling to people that we introduced the NEET exam but it is DMK and Congress who are totally responsible for the introduction of that exam in Tamil Nadu. DMK did not oppose the central government in the NEET exam issue since they feared they will lose power. It's our Amma (Jayalalithaa) who opposed it," EPS said while campaigning for Vedaranyam AIADMK candidate OS Manian.

"It is Congress leader Chidambaram's wife Nalini Chidambaram who appeared in the case that introduced the exam. Now they are lying that AIADMK introduced NEET," he said.



He promised that AIADMK will oppose the NEET exam till it is banned.

"Till the exam is banned, we have introduced 7.5 per cent reservation for state government students in medical seats," EPS said.

"48 Amma mini-clinics are running in this district (Nagapattinam). AIADMK manifesto has promised six free gas cylinders per year to rice cardholders. Ration items will from now on reach your homes," he further said.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

