Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi extends support to DMK for Vikravandi bypoll

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi on Tuesday announced its support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the bye-election for the Vikravandi Assembly seat.

Katchi chief Vel Murugan met DMK president MK Stalin here to extended his party's support in the bypolls.

Bye-elections to Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu will be held on October 21, while counting of votes will be done on October 24.

The last date for filing nominations was September 30. The nominations will be scrutinised on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on October 3. (ANI)

