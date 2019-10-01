Representaive image
Representaive image

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi extends support to DMK for Vikravandi bypoll

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:01 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi on Tuesday announced its support to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the bye-election for the Vikravandi Assembly seat.
Katchi chief Vel Murugan met DMK president MK Stalin here to extended his party's support in the bypolls.
Bye-elections to Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu will be held on October 21, while counting of votes will be done on October 24.
The last date for filing nominations was September 30. The nominations will be scrutinised on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on October 3. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Delhi: 2 men involved in over 30 cases of snatching held

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested two men from near Mandir Marg here for their alleged involvement in more than 30 cases of snatching and robbery in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young...

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Encouraging young civil servants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged them to be receptive towards new ideas, new concepts and perspectives and said that maintaining service orientation is paramount for them as it will bring out neutrality.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:58 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia takes over as AOC-in-C of South Western Air Command

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia on Tuesday took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:56 IST

Air India waives off penalties on cancellation, refund for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In an effort to give comfort to rain-hit Bihar, Air India on Tuesday announced that it has waived off all applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, and cancellation and refund charges for travel to and from Patna, for both domestic as well as internatio

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:51 IST

BJP denies tickets to 12 sitting MLAs, rewards turncoats in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Twelve sitting MLAs have been denied tickets by the BJP for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, scheduled to be held on October 21. BJP on Tuesday released the list of 125 candidates.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:50 IST

Haryana: Congress MLA files nomination before party announces...

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Even though Congress has not announced its candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections yet, party MLA Anand Singh Dangi on Tuesday filed the nomination papers here saying he does not have to ask anyone for a ticket to contest the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:32 IST

Kolkata: TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Mayor of Bidhannagar and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Reliance launches Diwali offer, JioPhone now for Rs 699

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its Diwali 2019 offer, a special one-time deal under which the JioPhone will be available at Rs 699 as compared to its current price of Rs 1,500.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:25 IST

Pre sail conference held prior to commencement of exercise Malabar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1(ANI): Pre sail conference and final briefing prior to commencement of sea phase of exercise Malabar was held between navies of India, Japan and US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Rajasthan: 3 killed, 24 injured after car hits bus in Sikar

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Three people were killed while more than 24 sustained injuries after a car hit a private bus here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:23 IST

Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP announces 125 candidates,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday announced the first list of 125 candidates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra election, which are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:17 IST

Russia extends e-visa for foreigners, including Indians, to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday introduced a new e-visa scheme for foreign nationals, including those from India, to visit its cultural capital Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

Read More
iocl