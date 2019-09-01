Tamilisai Soundararajan appointed Governor of Telangana

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

An official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The President of India is pleased to make Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana."

The appointment will take effect from the date she will assume the charge of the office.

Soundararajan will replace ESL Narasimhan, who assumed the office on June 2, 2014. She would be the first lady Governor to be appointed from Tamil Nadu.

A physician-turned-politician, Soundararajan entered politics in the year 1999. She started her political career as South Chennai District Medical Wing Secretary in the same year and held various positions in the BJP.

Soundararajan, the daughter of former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Kumari Ananthan, was also appointed as chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP in 2014 following the resignation of Pon Radhakrishnan from the post.

She hails from a family of Congress leaders and was the first woman to head the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP. (ANI)





