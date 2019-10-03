Congress leader Ashok Tanwar talking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar talking to the media in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Tanwar resigns from all party positions in protest over Haryana ticket distribution

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Unhappy over ticket distribution for Haryana assembly elections, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from all assigned responsibilities and committees here on Thursday and said he will work as a primary member to strengthen the party.
Tanwar, who was replaced as state party chief last month, slammed the manner in which tickets had been distributed and said those who had given their "sweat and blood" for the party were ignored while those who had "weakened" it had been rewarded.
"Few with vested interests cannot tolerate the emergence of new leadership in Haryana. I have written a letter to interim party president Sonia Gandhi asking her to relieve me of all responsibilities and from the committees in which I have been assigned responsibilities. I will work for strengthening the party as its primary member," Tanwar told the media here.
He said if the ruling BJP can deny tickets to 8-9 sitting MLAs and two ministers then why Congress is giving the ticket to those who have worked for weakening the party.
"No criteria or parameter is followed while distributing ticket. There are internal forces within the party that are hell-bent on stopping the grass-root leaders from emerging," he said.
On Wednesday scores of Congress workers staged a protest outside the residence of Sonia Gandhi over the manner in which tickets had been distributed. They also raised slogans against Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is party in-charge of Haryana.
Tanwar had said on Wednesday that the leadership had given tickets to the people who recently joined the party while ignoring those who had worked hard for years
Haryana will go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:29 IST

Dr Manmohan Singh has 'painful' memories of his ancestral place...

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wanted to visit his ancestral place in Pakistan but didn't go because of "painful memories" associated with the place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:24 IST

President Kovind to address annual convocation of IIT Roorkee on Friday

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and also present awards to students during the occasion on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:18 IST

Progress in States not because of Centre: Kamal Nath

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Commenting on the Centre-state dynamics, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the "progress in the states is not because of the Centre but despite it."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:11 IST

Odisha CM speaks to Bihar CM on flood situation, assures all...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the phone to discuss the current flood situation in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:09 IST

Foreign visits by BJP leaders removed doubts, provide...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The BJP leaders sought to reach out to foreign countries after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and have been able largely successful in dispelling any misgivings on the issue, says Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:00 IST

Delhi: Man held with live cartridges at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a man with six live cartridges at the IGI airport here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:53 IST

Gadkari reviews progress of NH projects, calls for speedy implementation

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday held a day-long review of the progress of national highways projects at the NHAI headquarters and directed officials to speed up their implementation through faster decisions and stricter monitoring.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP releases third list of candidates for Maha Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:49 IST

Punjab: Court extends remand of seven accused in terror case till Oct 9

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The remand of seven of the eight arrested persons involved in Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module, a terrorist group, was extended till October 9 by a local court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:47 IST

PM, Pres accept Capt Amarinder's invite for 550th Prakash Purab...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's invitation to attend the upcoming 550th Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:46 IST

Hindi is a 'little child in diapers', says Kamal Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday said that Hindi is a 'little child in diapers', being the youngest language among the family of languages in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:31 IST

Mahatma Gandhi is not from Congress or BJP, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad here on Thursday said that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is not from the Congress or the BJP.

Read More
iocl