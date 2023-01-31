Tanzanian ruling party delegation meets BJP chief Nadda, discusses ways to boost relationship with India

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A five-member delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) led by vice chairperson Abdul Rehman Kianana met the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday at the party headquarters here and discussed various aspects.

According to a BJP statement, the leader of the delegation, Abdul Rehman Kinana expressed his happiness and thanked Nadda for organising the visit for the last six days. Kinana said that CCM has a lot to learn from BJP on connecting and serving the people.





Nadda elaborated on various aspects of delivering the party message and programs to the booth level and also about the mechanism of informing people about the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government.

Both the leaders agreed to continue party-to-party interactions between CCM and BJP. They had discussed ways to boost the relationship between two countries along with cultural and people-to-people interaction between the two countries, said the BJP statement.

The delegation of the ruling party of Tanzania is on a visit to India on the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The visit is a part of the external outreach initiative of the party, "Know BJP", launched by BJP national president JP Nadda on the 42nd foundation day of the party.

This campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world.


