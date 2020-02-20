Tariq Anwar backs Pawar's demand for trust for building mosque in Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Thursday supported the NCP chief Sharad Pawar's demand from the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

"I feel that Sharad Pawar's suggestion is very important and the government must make a move in that direction. By doing so, good image of the country would be created globally," said Anwar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple.

The Ram Mandir trust held its first meet on Wednesday where Nitya Gopal Das was appointed as the president of the trust but it is reported that any decision pertaining to the matter of temple construction hasn't come yet, it is set to come in the next 15 days.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla.

It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site.

The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case. (ANI)

