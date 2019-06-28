TDP accuses Jagan Reddy of doing vendetta politics against Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday accused the YSRCP government of doing vendetta politics against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that democracy is in danger under the ruling dispensation in Andhra Pradesh.

"You demolished 'Praja Vedika' only for the reason Chandrababu Naidu had asked for it to be allocated to use it as the office for the Leader of Opposition. You served a notice asking Chandrababu Naidu to vacate. This is not correct," TDP leader Acchen Naidu told reporters here.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) served a notice to the TDP chief to vacate his current official residence.

"CRDA Act was brought in 2015. The building was constructed in 2007. The village panchayat gave permission for its construction. Praja Vedika is just next to this building. Even then, it was demolished. We advise you to think once about your acts and deeds," Naidu said.

He alleged that Reddy did nothing to address public issues in the last 30 days despite his party having a huge mandate.

"During the last few years, YSRCP did so much propaganda and won the elections. People gave a huge mandate to YSRCP. But what did they do in the last 30 days? Farmers are suffering. What did the government do? Instead, you are doing vendetta politics?" the TDP leader said.

Calling Reddy as inexperienced, Naidu also criticised the state government for reducing security to Naidu.

"You reduced Chandrababu Naidu's security. Even your father (Y S Rajasekhara Reddy) didn't do so. When you were the opposition leader, we provided security to you and your family. What you did is not correct. Under Jagan's rule, democracy is in danger," he said.

"He (Jagan) would have taken advise of the senior leaders. But he is acting only to insult Chandrababu Naidu," Acchenaidu further said.

Last week, Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

The state government had also ordered the withdrawal of security of Naidu's son Nara Lokesh. (ANI)

