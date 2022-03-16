TDP accuses YSRCP of not giving 'Vidya Deevena' fee-reimbursement programme to students

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday slammed the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state, alleging that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime has not given the benefit of the 'Vidya Deevena' fee-reimbursement programme to 5.18 lakh students.

While addressing a press conference, TDP spokesperson Nagul Meera said, "Chief Minister has wrongfully spent Rs 20 crore for his own publicity. Chandrababu Naidu gave reimbursement to 16 lakhs students in one go but Jagan Reddy is giving it in installments to a reduced number of just 10 lakh students. The Jagan regime has not given the benefit to over 5.18 lakh students across the state"

Meera accused the state government of using the scheme for deriving undue political advantage and remarked that the phased reimbursement has brought darkness to the lives of the students.



"The Vidya Deevena programme is bringing joy only in the face of Jagan Reddy but not in the faces of the students. All sections of people are despising the manner in which the YCP has betrayed them. It is too late for the CM and his MLAs to go to the people's doorsteps as they have already decided to bring back Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister," he added.

The TDP leader said that the students and parents were becoming victims of Jagan Reddy's betrayals, citing how the state had slipped to 19th place in the country in terms of quality education during the YSRCP's regime from the third-place it occupied during Naidu's regime.

Meera slammed the Chief Minister for destroying the education sector.

"Every engineering student had to pay Rs. 35,000 fee but Jagan Reddy was reimbursing just Rs. 8,000, all four installments put together. Polytechnic students were being given just Rs. 2,500 as against Rs. 10,000. However, lots of public money was being spent on publicity," he added. (ANI)

