TDP boycotts Andhra Pradesh Assembly session, writes letters to Governor, Assembly speaker

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday wrote letters to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and state Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram informing that the party would not attend the state Assembly session on Monday as the session had been extended without the approval of the Business Advisory Committee.

The TDP alleged that extending the session beyond the time period approved by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was a clear violation of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

"Even to discuss bills, some of the bills are already passed in the AP state Legislative Assembly, while some others are referred to the Select Committee, AP State Legislative Council. While that is the factual situation, what is the need to convene Assembly once again and discuss the same bills that have been passed already or referred to Select Committee," the TDP asked in the letter.

Urging the Speaker to give clarifications regarding the discussion on the Bills, the TDP said, "Hence, inviting to discuss the bills is only a mockery of the democratic process and is unconstitutional in nature."

It added that such a desperate move is also against the business rules of the Legislative Assembly.

"This practice is a clear departure from the existing rules and conventions; legally this process is under court's adjudication," the letter added.

Accusing the ruling YSR Congress of violating the rules, the TDP said: "We categorically state that the Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) can't be party to such undemocratic, dubious and unconstitutional process. Hence, TDP would not attend the Assembly." (ANI)

