TDP chief announced schemes before elections only for votes: YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Slamming former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's criticism of Vahan Mitra scheme, Andhra Pradesh government's Chief Whip Gadikota Srikant Reddy on Saturday said the previous government announced schemes prior to state elections only to garner votes.

Addressing media persons here, Reddy said: "N Chandrababu Naidu had announced schemes two months before elections only to garner votes. But the YSRCP government has started implementing its poll promises within four months of coming to power."

"He is criticising the scheme shamelessly. If there are any gaps in the scheme, you can point out but Chandrababu has stooped to mud-slinging," the MLA added.

Responding to Naidu's comments on his party's use of social media, he stated: "Now he is saying the YSRCP is misusing social media but nobody has forgotten how the TDP people abused us on social media before elections."

Reddy also accused Naidu of politicising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's recent visit to Tirumala temple in which he asked whether the latter had followed the correct protocols at the temple.

"Our leader respects Hindu traditions and he offered clothes at Tirumala and Vijayawada according to the temple protocols. But the TDP is politicising that as well," said Reddy. (ANI)

