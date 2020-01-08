TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu detained by Andhra Police

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday detained by police in Vijayawada.

Police detained Naidu ahead of flagging-off ceremony of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti's bus yatra against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state govt's decision of three state capitals.

When they were about to go on foot march, the police stopped them. There was a verbal brawl between leaders and police after which Naidu and others held a sit-in protest for some time. After this, police detained Naidu and other leaders along him.

Tense situation has prevailed at Vijayawada after Naidu and other leaders wer detained by the police.

Along with Naidu, Nara Lokesh, Atchennaidu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, N Ramanaidu and Ashok Babu were also detained by the police.

The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals, has made a favourable recommendation saying it will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use.

There is a proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government to have three capitals - for the legislature, executive and judiciary. (ANI)

