TDP condemns derogatory language used against Chandrababu Naidu in presence of speaker

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National spokesperson, GV Reddy has stated that the party condemns outrightly the derogatory language used against Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the floor of the house in presence of the Speaker.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the spokesperson said that such language is outside the ambit of a democratic system and people will not spare this kind of language.

"Such language is outside the ambit of a democratic system and people will not spare against this kind of language. But YSRCP Members regular practice is to divert their failures with personal derogatory language against the opponents," he said.



Reddy said that the ruling YSRCP government wants to deprive their voice against their failures in the Government.

"Ruling YSRCP is unable to digest the sharp recovery of TDP in the recent local body Elections and they want to deprive our voice against their failures in the Government," he told ANI.

He further alleged that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy allowed his leaders to criticize their party.

"YS Jagan knows that He hasn't governed the State properly. Hence, He is irritated and allowing his leaders and Cadre for criticizing our party," he said. (ANI)

