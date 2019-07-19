TDP, CPM attack Centre, State government after World Bank 'drops' loan for Amaravati project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the CPM on Friday attacked the Centre and the state government after the World Bank (WB) "dropped" the project of constructing capital city -- Amaravati.

On the WB's website, the status of the project -- "Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project" -- was listed as "dropped" on Thursday.

Attacking the Central government, TDP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blocking the loans for the construction of Amaravati.

"Today in a news report, we read that the spokesperson of World Bank issued a statement saying that the Government of India had withdrawn its loan request for Amaravati," said TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi.

"It is unfortunate as Prime Minister Modi, who had promised to build a world-class capital Amaravati, is now blocking loans for the construction of Amaravati," he added.

Pattabhi also attacked the state government and demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's response to the latest development.

"We have not heard anything from Chief Minister Reddy after this development. He needs to clarify whether he is in favour of building Amaravati or against it. Our leader N Chandrababu Naidu had worked so hard for building our state's capital," Pattabhi said.

CPM leader Babu Rao said the Centre now has the responsibility for the development of Amaravati.

"The future of Amravati is in the doldrums. It is the responsibility of the Central government to fund Amaravati capital project. Till now only

Rs 1,500 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre in the last five years. Even the state government has given just Rs 500 crore for the capital's development," said Babu. (ANI)

