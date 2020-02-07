TDP engaged in mud-slinging on Kia Motors issue, says YSRCP government

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed TDP alleging that the latter continued a smear campaign against the government on the matter of Kia Motors even after the company issued a clarification on not moving out of Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP is smear-campaigning the government. Will any company which has invested thousands of crores of money move out of the state? Kia officials already clarified that they don't have such plans. Chandrababu Naidu is playing gimmicks with malafide intention that the state should not develop under our leadership," Satyanarayana said.

The minister said that nobody from the media agency which had done the news story on the automobile company had consulted the government before publishing it, so the government won't give any rejoinder. He said that Kia Motors has issued a clarification, and the news agency should publish it.

Speaking on decentralisation bill being sent to select committee by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the process of formation of a select committee was not yet complete. He said that the council chairman made a statement and left the house abrupt, but did not give any clear orders.

"The process of decentralisation is started when the bill is placed in the state assembly. There might be some judicial issues but our government is going according to our own policy. The government is taking decisions within the ambit of constitution and law. We are trying to get legal sanctity to the government's decision of decentralisation," he said.

"We are not at all in a hurry for decentralisation. Meanwhile, TDP is indulging in false propaganda that IT companies are being shifted out of Millennium Towers at Visakhapatnam. There is no truth in it. TDP leaders speaking so on the floor of the parliament is clearly damaging the interests of the state," he added. (ANI)

