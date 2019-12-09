TDP gives Adjournment Motion in Andhra Assembly over onion scarcity

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday gave adjournment motion in the state legislative assembly on the issue of onion scarcity.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the House, "Ours is the only state in India where the government is selling onions at Rs 25 per kilogram in Ryuth bazaars."

"We have procured more than 34,000 tonnes of onion from different markets. Onions are being sold at N Chandrababu Naidu's Heritage shops at a price of Rs 300 and now he is shedding crocodile tears on the onion scarcity," Reddy said.

The Winter Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday. (ANI)

