TDP holds meeting ahead of Assembly session in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A day ahead of the State Assembly session, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday held a meeting chaired by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for discussing various strategies to be adopted in the house and how to hold the "Chalo Assembly" march.

Out of the 23 MLAs, four MLAs including two rebels MLAs, V Vamsi Mohan and M Giridhar did not attend the meeting.

The assembly session was specially held to discuss the three capital proposal put forward by Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TDP has been vocal in opposing the idea of three capitals of the state and has actively participated in the agitation against the issue.

Several protests had erupted in the state, the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use.

It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)

