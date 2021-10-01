TDP, JSP acting hand in glove, making casteist remarks with political motives: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly Chief Whip and YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) are hand in glove and are making casteist remarks for political gain.

Addressing the media, Reddy said, "TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest the fact of YSRCP winning all elections in the state in the past two years, including in Kuppam, the constituency of Chandrababu. That is why he hatched a conspiracy to divert people from celebrating the YSRCP victories. As part of that, TDP asked other people (a reference to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan) to provoke people on the lines of caste and religion. TDP has always been trying to rake up disputes between castes and religions and confuse people over non-issues."

"Why is TDP or JSP not asking direct questions on any public issues? Though we are ready to talk and take up public issues, opposition parties are raking up caste and religious remarks with selfish political motives. TDP and JSP are hand-in-glove from the beginning. They worked together both in the 2014 and 2019 elections, against YSRCP. Now both of you are together hatching conspiracies against YSRCP and raking up caste and religious conflicts," he added.



Reddy expressed confidence that the Badvel assembly bypoll will be a cakewalk for the party.

Notably, Badvel by-election is necessitated due to the death of YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah in March 2021. YSRCP has fielded Subbaiah's wife Dr Dasari Sudha in the bypoll.

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a meeting regarding the bypoll.

Srikanth Reddy said YSRCP will go door-to-door, explain how the government has been implementing welfare schemes and distributed more than Rs 1 lakh crores through DBT during COVID pandemic. (ANI)

