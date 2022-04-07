TDP leader accuses YSRCP Minister of corruption charges ahead of Andhra Cabinet reshuffle

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader, Kollu Ravindra, on Thursday alleged that state Labour Minister and YSRCP leader Gummanur Jayaram is involved in a Rs 735 crore corruption case.

He accused Jayaram of amassing Rs 735 crore in past three years under the YSRCP rule. Ravindra said that Jayaram is focused on buying expensive cars instead of ensuring proper governance in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said, "Jayaram has looted Rs 6 crore via unaccountable commissions by promising to increase the age limit of Employees State Insurance (ESI) medical staff from 60 to 63 years. Commissions of Rs 140 crore were collected from such suppliers, Rs 28 crore for sanctioning bills in referral hospitals and Rs 5 crore in empanelment of referral hospitals."



He further slammed Jayaram for extorting Rs 17 crore via discrepancies present in the Workers Insurance scheme in the labour department. He resorted to land grabs by threatening industrialists with regard to construction workers' insurance.

The TDP leader demanded an explanation from the Minister why there was no action against such matters. Ravindra said the people were calling Jayaram a 'Commissions Minister' but not Labour Minister. "He has committed lots of illegalities and atrocious activities for the sake of his frauds and scams. He has shown work opportunities for his party activists and leaders in illicit liquor and gambling dens. Thousands of families became victims of these unlawful activities," TDP leader said.

Notably, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to undertake a major reshuffle in his cabinet. Keeping his promise to provide opportunities to new members, Jagan is likely to go for a completely new team this time. Ahead of the cabinet rejig, slated for April 11, all 24 Ministers in the current cabinet will tender their resignations at a meeting with the Chief Minister today. (ANI)

