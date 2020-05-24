TDP leader alleges fake cases being filed against party cadre in Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Penamaluru former MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bode Prasad held a protest in front of Vuyyuru police station alleging that fake cases are being filed against TDP activists.

The protest came after police caught 105 liquor bottles from the house of ration shop dealer and TDP worker Rambabu.

Bode Prasad alleged that YSRCP leaders had actually placed liquor in the house of Rambabu and sent police to his place.

Bode Prasad protested in front of the police station and demanded justice. (ANI)

