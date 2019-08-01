TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I am attracted by the national spirit and progressive work of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country with a clean image. The corruption is also reducing. We need to in South for country's progress. From the South, we also want to make our contribution. Earlier also, I was in the BJP," Reddy told ANI.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party's working president JP Nadda.

Reddy denied that the BJP has offered him any post. "I do not aspire for any post," he said.

The 68-year-old was once considered close to the Congress top leadership and had vacated his parliamentary seat for Rao to contest after becoming the Prime Minister.

From 1992 to 1998, Reddy was a Rajya Sabha member and he has served in various committees like communications, tourism and transport.

Recently, four TDP MPs--YS Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh from Andhra Pradesh, and G Mohan Rao from Telangana -- had joined BJP. (ANI)

