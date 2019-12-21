TDP leader holds sit-in protest in Krishna over three capitals row

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswar Rao on Friday held a sit-in protest here against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea to have three capitals in the state.

After inaugurating party office at Kanchikacherla, the former minister held the protest at national highway here.

"The decision of change of capital is like a Tughluq decision. YS Jagan is acting like a psycho. The GN Rao committee constituted for study on capital and has no legal sanctity. The committee has spoken about the development of various areas but nothing specifically about the change of capital," Rao said.

"YSRCP leaders have indulged in insider trading at Visakhapatnam and acquired almost 6,000 acres of land at Visakhapatnam. That's why they are speaking of changing capital to Visakhapatnam. Recently Amaravati was referred in the political map of India as capital. Yet, YS Jagan has thrown 5 crore, people of Andhra, into confusion and chaos. All public representatives should come out in support of Amaravati capital," he added.

Former MLA T Sowmya and party workers took part in the protest.

Earlier in the day, GN Rao committee submitted the report on capitals to the state government.

"Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam," Committee members said according to Andhra Pradesh government release. (ANI)

