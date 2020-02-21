TDP leader K Atchen Naidu offers clarification over alleged irregularities in ESI procurement

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Atchen Naidu on Friday accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of indulging in 'mud-slinging' against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in ESI procurements done in the last six years.

"YSRCP is intentionally slinging mud on me. Tele-health services were started first in Telangana, and I had simply sent a note for the implementation of the same scheme in Andhra Pradesh. I did not order to allot the contract to a particular person. It was done based on the Central government's orders," Naidu, former Labour Minister, said in a video released by him.

The officials of Vigilance Department in Andhra Pradesh have found huge irregularities in the purchase of medicines and other equipment by ESI from 2014 to 2019.

These irregularities have been found in purchases for four ESI hospitals, three diagnostic centres and 78 ESI dispensaries by vigilance sleuths after studying records. (ANI)

