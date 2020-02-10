TDP leader Krishnudu slams government over select committees

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu on Monday alleged that the legislative secretary was not taking the names sent by political parties for select committees.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is mounting pressure on the secretary.

"Decentralisation bill and CRDA repeal bill are not blocked by the TDP which is in majority in the house. Now the ruling party is speaking of technicalities, but it was the YSRCP that blocked the proceedings, so council chairman had to use discretion," Krishnudu said.

He also said that a delegation would be meeting the legislative secretary over the issue.

"Nobody has the power to question or override the council chairman's decision. Our delegation will meet the legislative secretary and ask for the constitution of the select committee immediately. Even BJP and PDF are ready to come with us. YSRCP is saying that they will give privilege notice to the chairman. It is not at all possible. If the ruling party continues such an attitude, we will move contempt of the house," he further said.

The TDP leader also expressed concern over the situation and outlined that they would also meet the governor, if required.

"YSRCP government don't know the rules but going ahead adamantly. If needed, a delegation will give a representation to the governor so such a deadlock situation never arose," he said.

While responding over the issue of suspension of IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, Yanamala said that bureaucracy is above the politics and there should not be any 'vindictive action'.

"The bureaucracy is above politics. Those officials who played to the tune of YS Rajasekhar Reddy had to face cases and imprisonment. But our government never took any vindictive action on any bureaucrats, but respected them all," he stated. (ANI)

