TDP leader Lokesh promises separate laws for protection of backward classes

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said that separate legislation will be enacted for the "safety and security" of the Backward Classes (BCs) if the party comes to the power.

He further alleged that people from the Backward Classes are facing "untold hardships" during the YSRCP Government-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the ongoing pada yatra, 'Yuva Galam', Nara Lokesh had an interaction with BC leaders at Kammuru of the Vuravakonda Assembly segment.



"The community is being subjected to various kinds of harassment during the YSRCP rule and even the welfare schemes meant for them are not being implemented," he alleged.

The fee reimbursement scheme is also withdrawn, he added.

Stating that the TDP always stood by the BCs, Lokesh assured the leaders that all the welfare schemes would be revived once the TDP was back in power.

"Also, budgetary allocation will be made to them as per the population ratio, the TDP national general secretary said adding that a separate law will also be enacted for their safety. Residential colleges too will be established for BCs in all the Assembly segments as soon as the TDP forms the government," Lokesh added. (ANI)

