TDP leaders hold torch rally as Amaravati agitation completes 365 days

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders held a torch rally at Gollapudi village here on Wednesday in support of the ongoing agitation to make Amaravati a sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswra Rao, local leaders, and party cadres conducted torch rally as the Amaravati agitation completed 365 days on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the agitation will not stop until Amaravati is announced as the sole capital of the state. He further criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he first supported Amaravati as the state capital when in the Opposition but announced three capitals after coming to power.

"Jagan's conspiracies against Amaravati will fail and the agitation of farmers and women will not stop. Jagan will have to pay the price for his misdeed of trifurcation of the state capital," he said.

The agitation began after the state government in December last year announced creation of three capitals - executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

