TDP leaders under house arrest due to protest in Amaravati against 3-capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Ahead of the protest in the state, Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday placed some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders under house arrest to avoid them from joining the demonstration against the three capitals proposal, demanding that Amaravati is retained as the only capital of the state.

Earlier in the day, the Political Joint Action Committee had called for a blockade of highways to press their demand that Amaravati be retained as the state capital.

In the view of this blockade, former minister N Anand Babu, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad were placed under house arrest in Guntur districts by the police. Former minister N Anand Babu, TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad was also house arrested.

Condemning the house arrest of the leaders, TDP state president K Kala Venkatrao in a statement said, "The government's act is cowardice."

He Venkatrao demanded the immediate release of all TDP leaders. He accused the government and said it is afraid of people's movement and so is trying to threaten with illegal arrests. But the people's agitation will not stop.

The GN Rao Committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on the environment and for balanced regional growth.

The government is also considering the recommendations of the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) report on the comprehensive development of the state. (ANI)

