TDP leaders write to governor complaining against YSRCP MLAs behaviour, accuse CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmakers on Wednesday complained against ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, Chief Minister and the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

The TDP legislators in a letter to the Governor alleged that the Chief Minister himself is encouraging his party MLAs to attack the opposition members.

"Speaker is not taking any action. Though the speaker did not suspend us, our MLAs were pushed out by the marshals," the TDP MLAs wrote.

The TDP MLAs further pleaded that in this wake, the Governor should intervene and take necessary action immediately.

On the third day of the state assembly session on Wednesday, the TDP MLAs walked-out after marshals were called in by the Speaker of the House Tammineni Sitaram to prevent them from reaching the podium and raising slogans.

The Speaker also referred the matter regarding their behaviour to the ethics committee.

Earlier in the day, the TDP MLAs created pandemonium and raised slogans 'Jai Amaravati' in the House. (ANI)