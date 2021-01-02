TDP might be behind attacks on temples: YSR Congress

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers or its sympathisers might be behind the attack on temples and that the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has nothing to do with these incidents.

"The state govt is focusing on welfare of the people and it has no intention of giving rise to such incidents and tarnishing its own image. The TDP is unable to find any fault with the government. Therefore, it is provoking the sentiments of people. It appears to be conspiracy of opposition party or its sympathisers that such attacks are recurring," he told ANI.

He added, "Some incidents may take place at any time whoever may be in power. The opposition must not make issues on these incidents for political gains. The Antarvedi temple chariot was damaged earlier during theTDP regime too, but we did not rake it up and provoked the public sentiments."



He observed that 2020 was an important year of Andhra Pradesh as the state has seen not only a new government but a new generation of leadership was introduced.

"The 2020 bid adieu to the political career of Chandrababu Naidu who used to speak of Vision 2020 for almost 15 years. Though he tried to extend his vision to 2050, people rejected him. They understood that he showed dreams at a distance of 30 years. His vision was in fact a fake one," Reddy said.

He observed that that the YSR Congress government in the state has focussed on education and medicine for the people, and free power to farmers.

"In the 18 months of YSRCP rule, the state has been in financial crisis for nine months due to COVID-19. Yet, the government implemented all assurances given by it earlier and schemes were introduced. Now people are getting the benefit of schemes directly through DBT, without interference of middlemen or paying any commissions," he further said. (ANI)

